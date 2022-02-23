Austin Cindric earns his own keep at Team Penske

The success didn't get Cindric the promotion he wanted. Penske decided Cindric would run one more year in NASCAR's second-tier series then drive the No. 21 for The Wood Brothers.

“Probably one of the tougher meetings I had with him was when we decided not to put him into Cup,” Penske said. “He took it like a man. He said, ‘You make the call. I’m going to make it happen.’"

It worked just fine for Cindric, who insists he felt no pressure to perform.

“I’m not an externally motivated person and I’m not an externally intimidated person,” Cindric said. “My head is pretty much in the game 24/7. I don’t think about much, anything else, except for racing. I don’t have much of a social life.”

Cindric's path was altered when Keselowski decided to leave Team Penske for an ownership stake in another organization. That opened the seat in Penske's flagship No. 2 Ford for the son of the team president.

With one race down, he has already locked himself into the playoffs and the right to race for the Cup Series title.

“If there’s anything I have left to prove, I’m not sure what it is," Cindric said.