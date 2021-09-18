AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Buchanan 21st, Gibbs wins, Smith champ at ARCA Bristol race

The race was Cindric's to win, and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second straight regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win.

The rivals crashed each other as the cars crossed the finish line and Allmendinger's fourth win of the season was awarded because his Chevrolet was sliding ahead of Cindric's under the checkered flag.

Smith races to first Trucks victory

Chandler Smith took advantage of a late restart Thursday night at Bristol for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

The 19-year-old Georgia driver overtook defending series champion Sheldon Creed on a six-lap restart, with Creed and John Hunter Nemechek colliding while Smith put Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 18 Toyota out front for the first time.

Smith advanced to the second round of eight drivers, with Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill eliminated.

O'Ward: IndyCar title Palou's to lose

Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship.