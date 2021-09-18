AUTO RACING BRIEFS: Buchanan 21st, Gibbs wins, Smith champ at ARCA Bristol race

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. finished 21st, Ty Gibbs scored the win and Sammy Smith was crowned East series champion as ARCA held a combination race between its national and east Menards-sponsored series at Bristol Motor Speedway late Thursday, the Bush's Beans 200.
Buchanan started 27th in the 31-car field, ARCA's biggest since the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, and methodically worked his way forward, taking advantage of some attrition along the way.
For Buchanan — driving a self-owned, Craig Wood-crew chiefed No. 87 sponsored by the Spring Drug pharmacy he owns in Virginia — it was another solid finish to follow up his 18th-place run in the ARCA May race at Charlotte.
Gibbs dominated the 200-lapper, scoring his 10th win in 18 ARCA national starts in 2021 and his fourth victory in as many ARCA East starts this year as that division wrapped up its season.
Smith finished second behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Gibbs, good enough to hold off Daniel Dye (12th) for the East series title.
Allmendinger slides to Xfinity win
AJ Allmendinger slid sideways across the Bristol Motor Speedway finish line to edge rival Austin Cindric for both the Friday night win and the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship.
The race was Cindric's to win, and the reigning Xfinity champion was four laps away from a second straight regular-season title and a healthy lead for the start of the playoffs. Instead, a late caution gave Allmendinger a shot to steal a sixth win.
The rivals crashed each other as the cars crossed the finish line and Allmendinger's fourth win of the season was awarded because his Chevrolet was sliding ahead of Cindric's under the checkered flag.
Smith races to first Trucks victory
Chandler Smith took advantage of a late restart Thursday night at Bristol for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs.
The 19-year-old Georgia driver overtook defending series champion Sheldon Creed on a six-lap restart, with Creed and John Hunter Nemechek colliding while Smith put Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 18 Toyota out front for the first time.
Smith advanced to the second round of eight drivers, with Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill eliminated.
O'Ward: IndyCar title Palou's to lose
Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship.
There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title today during the penultimate race of the season. But he's not been able to shake Pato O'Ward all season, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.
As far as O'Ward is concerned, the pressure is on Palou, who’s 25 points up.
“Ganassi is the team to beat," O'Ward said. "They have three cars in the top five, and to me this is their championship to lose."
Forces top NHRA Carolina qualifying
The father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force topped the first round of qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
Brittany Force matched her Top Fuel track record set this year with a run of 3.662-seconds at 331.85 mph in her dragster. She's chasing her eighth straight No. 1 qualifier. The 72-year-old John Force led in Funny Car with a 3.877 at 330.72 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Aaron Stanfield led in Pro Stock, and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.