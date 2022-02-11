Ball, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win

Montrezl Harrell had 15 points in his Charlotte debut, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith and draft picks.

“Maybe I should give Trez the credit for my triple-double,” joked Rozier, who played with Harrell at Louisville. “It's great to have him here, but I just went out and played the same way I always do. I just looked up at the scoreboard and noticed I was filling everything up."

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points, and Cade Cunningham had 12 points and six turnovers in his return after missing six games with a hip injury.

“We're a young team, but we are getting paid to do this job,” Cunningham said. “We weren't physical tonight and we weren't doing anything to make things hard on them.”

Marvin Bagley III joined the Pistons as part of a four-player trade at Thursday's deadline, but he hadn't completed his physical in time to play against Charlotte.

Charlotte led 79-55 at the half, making it the second straight night that the Pistons were down by at least 20 after two quarters at home. The Hornets shot 56.9% from the floor, including 45% on 3-pointers, while Detroit shot 46% and missed 14 of 17 3-pointers.