Ball scores career-high 38 but Hornets lose

But the Hornets made a late charge. Rozier’s left-wing 3 sliced it to 103-98 with 2:56 to play. Ball was then fouled by Tatum, who was also whistled for a technical on the play.

Ball hit all three from the line, giving him a career high, and cutting it to 103-101 with just over two minutes left.

“We did come back a lot, just couldn't finish it,” said Ball, who was unaware he scored a career best. “It's kind of tight right now. If we want to make the playoffs, it’s going to be tight down the stretch.”

The Celtics had scored 18 of the final 26 points of the third quarter, with Brown hitting a jumper from the foul line just before the buzzer to give Boston an 88-78 edge entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hornets F Gordon Hayward cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but didn’t travel with the team. … In their last trip to Boston, Ball had a triple-double, grabbing a rebound to complete it with 0.2 left in a game during a 111-102 victory.

THAT WAS QUICK

Boston opened a 12-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Hornets wiped it out quickly with a 14-1 spurt in just 2½ minutes.