Barty wins drought-breaking Australian women's title

“This is just a dream come true for me,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be an Aussie.”

Evonne Goolagong Cawley, a tennis icon with seven Grand Slam singles titles and a trailblazer for Indigenous athletes from Australia, was a surprise guest to present the champion's trophy to Barty, who is part of a new generation of stars with Aboriginal heritage.

“Very lucky to be able to give her a hug in some of the biggest moments in my life,” Barty said. "To be able to experience that together on such a big occasion, on such a beautiful court, and in a tournament that means so much to both of us — it was really nice to have her there just as someone to lean on when I wasn’t really sure what to do.”

O’Neil was involved in the night, too, after carrying the trophy into the stadium for the pre-match ceremony.

Barty hadn't dropped a set and had only conceded one service game through six matches, against American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

The 28-year-old Collins was the fourth American to take on Barty in four consecutive rounds. Barty had beaten Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys in straight sets.