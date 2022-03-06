MLB, locked-out players meet again

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and locked-out players talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions and showing no sign of a breakthrough that could get their derailed season back on track.

Trying to resolve baseball's second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remain far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million but left its proposals for the luxury tax and minimum salary unchanged.

After the main session, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer held a one-on-one session. Players suggested the sides meet again Monday, and MLB told the union it would get back with a decision on whether to meet.

Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games. This was the first meeting since then, coming in the first season delayed by labor strife since 1995.