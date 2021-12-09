Embiid, 76ers hold off Hornets again 110-106

“I don’t have an answer for that,” Borrego said. “I’ll go back and watch them, but if he is going to shoot 19 free throws a night, it’s going to be tough.”

For the second time in three nights, the short-handed Hornets played the 76ers tight in a game that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties.

P.J. Washington banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:25 left to give the Hornets a 98-97 lead, igniting the crowd.

Danny Green and Embiid answered with 3s to swing the momentum back to Philadelphia. Embiid then added a dunk on a drive down the middle of the lane to extend the lead to seven with 1:53 remaining. The Hornets clawed back to get it to 3m but Harris made two free throws to push the lead to five. The Hornets never got within three again.

For the second straight game, Borrego only played eight guys while working with a limited bench due to protocols.

“I probably played them too many minutes," Borrego said. “I have to watch that and make sure I don’t overrun them.”

CURRY'S RECORD