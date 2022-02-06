Heat burn past frustrated Hornets 104-86

Bouknight did not return to the bench, and the Hornets did not make him available to speak to reporters after the game.

"Obviously, we were all frustrated, all of us, in the third quarter, early fourth, and it got a little emotional there," Borrego said. "Beyond that, I'll leave it there."

Bouknight entered the night having played in only 24 of the team's 53 games, averaging 10.4 minutes and 5 points per game.

When asked if Bouknight is frustrated over a lack of playing time, Borrego responded: "He's in a tough spot and he obviously wants to play. I get that. I understand that. He's a kid we believe in, trust in. We're going to find more minutes for him."

Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges 15 for Charlotte (28-26), which fell to 1-9 on the second night of back-to-backs.

The Heat, who are 2-2 so far on a six-game road trip, caught a break as coach Erik Spoelstra was able rest his veteran players for the entire fourth quarter with game well in hand.

While Spoelstra said the team's defense in the third quarter was key, he was happy to see the ball moving on offense and players finding the open guy.