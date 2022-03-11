Bear, Aho, Raanta help Hurricanes beat Avalanche

RALEIGH — The Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes spent most of three periods Thursday night playing to their status as two of the league's top teams — even if they couldn't manage to put a puck in the net.

It took a defenseman who hadn't scored a goal since New Year's Day to finally push the Hurricanes in front.

Ethan Bear scored with the game’s first goal with 5:40 left and Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter, lifting the Hurricanes past the Avalanche 2-0 in a matchup of the league's leaders in points percentage.

In an even matchup, it took Bear being willing to fire a long shot, along with an apparent friendly bounce, to finally get one through Darcy Kuemper.

“You've just go to get it to the net and play it simple," Bear said.

In Bear's case, the play started when teammate Jesper Fast won a battle along the boards for the puck after Kuemper had tried to clear it. The puck came Bear's way from way out near the Avalanche bench, and he quickly fired a shot that possibly clipped the stick of Colorado's Nazem Kadri for a slight change in direction to finally beat Kuemper.