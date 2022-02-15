Bengals' 2 big plays in 22 seconds not enough

Higgins ran to the end zone to finish off the 75-yard TD for a 17-13 lead at 14:48.

Ten seconds later, Awuzie grabbed the ball that bounced off Skowroneck. But the Bengals had to settle for a second field goal.

After that, Burrow had plenty of chances along with Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase to pad what was a 20-13 lead. But the Bengals punted four times with two three-and-outs, and Cincinnati gave up five sacks in the third quarter alone.

“Collectively, we shot ourselves in the foot,” Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said. “We just didn't execute as well as we should've.”

Cincinnati's best chance to keep building fizzled after Awuzie's interception. The Bengals started at the Rams 31 yet Aaron Donald sacked Burrow twice on the drive, the second on third-and-3 at the 11. That forced the Bengals to settle for the field goal.

Awuzie still thinks the Bengals had the momentum all the way until the Rams' final drive.

“It's one of those things where you can have momentum, but if you don't put your foot on their throat some things aren't going to go your way,” Awuzie said.