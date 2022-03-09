Big purse, big mystery at The Players Championship

Thomas has one piece of history to overcome. No one has won back-to-back in The Players Championship, whether it was held at Atlanta Country Club or Colonial, across the street at wind-whipped Sawgrass Country Club or the Stadium Course, where it has been held for the last 40 years.

Woods and Sergio Garcia went from a runner-up finish to victory the following year, and that's about as close as it gets.

Thomas took the advice of Alabama coach Nick Saban in approaching the week. He's not defending anything just because he won.

“I'm just going to go try to win it again,” he said.

Different about this week is that players might actually carry an umbrella. In a most unusual start to the year, the PGA Tour has not had any round in four states across five time zones interrupted by weather.

Storms are in the forecast for later in the week, with a cold front due on the weekend.

The variety has come in the scoring. There were complaints that scoring was too low on the West Coast Swing. And then Bay Hill was too hard, with only 10 players finishing under par.