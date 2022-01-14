Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 6-0

RALEIGH — Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0 on Thursday night.
Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina earlier this month. Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists.
It was the first outing for Merzlikins since he allowed four goals on 15 shots in that previous game against Carolina.
The Hurricanes were shut out for the first time this season.
Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 32 shots before being pulled after Laine and Chinakhov scored 32 seconds apart early in the third period.
The Hurricanes were playing only their fifth game since Dec. 18. They had a scheduled game Tuesday night at Philadelphia postponed after traveling there a day earlier.
“We weren’t sharp or we weren’t going to be lights out, but that was not good,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Not a good effort by pretty much everybody.”
For the second time in less than two weeks, the Blue Jackets held a four-goal lead on Carolina. This time, they built on that — unlike Jan. 1 when the Hurricanes rallied to win 7-4 in Columbus.
Twelve players ended up on the scoresheet.
Bemstrom got his first goal of the season for the only first-period scoring. Chinakhov’s breakaway resulted in the only scoring in the second as the Blue Jackets were on their way to just their second win in their last six games.
The Hurricanes, who had a six-game point streak snapped, played for the first time this season without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this week. Columbus winger Jakub Voracek also missed a game for the first time, going on the COVID-19 protocol list.
WELCOME ABOARD
Jack LaFontaine was Carolina’s backup goalie, his first game as a professional. LaFontaine left the University of Minnesota when he was signed to an entry-level contract Sunday.
LaFontaine entered the game with 14:57 remaining. He gave up Sillinger’s breakaway goal on the first shot he faced.
“I hate that we threw him in for that, but he got his feet wet a little bit,” Brind’Amour said.
Antti Raanta has been the No. 2 goalie for the Hurricanes for most of the season, though he’s out with an injury. The team assigned goalie Alex Lyon to the American Hockey League prior to Thursday’s game.