Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 6-0

Twelve players ended up on the scoresheet.

Bemstrom got his first goal of the season for the only first-period scoring. Chinakhov’s breakaway resulted in the only scoring in the second as the Blue Jackets were on their way to just their second win in their last six games.

The Hurricanes, who had a six-game point streak snapped, played for the first time this season without defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this week. Columbus winger Jakub Voracek also missed a game for the first time, going on the COVID-19 protocol list.

WELCOME ABOARD

Jack LaFontaine was Carolina’s backup goalie, his first game as a professional. LaFontaine left the University of Minnesota when he was signed to an entry-level contract Sunday.

LaFontaine entered the game with 14:57 remaining. He gave up Sillinger’s breakaway goal on the first shot he faced.

“I hate that we threw him in for that, but he got his feet wet a little bit,” Brind’Amour said.

Antti Raanta has been the No. 2 goalie for the Hurricanes for most of the season, though he’s out with an injury. The team assigned goalie Alex Lyon to the American Hockey League prior to Thursday’s game.