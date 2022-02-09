Bouknight says confrontation was misunderstanding

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win.

“We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident.

The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the final 14 seconds of the third quarter, objected to something Borrego said to him on the bench prior to the start of the fourth quarter and stood up to confront the situation.

Neither Bouknight nor Borrego has discussed what was said.

LaMelo Ball, who was seated next to Bouknight on the bench at the time, grabbed his teammate's arm to hold him back from Borrego before an assistant coach stepped in and escorted Bouknight to the locker room without further incident. Bouknight did not return to the bench and also missed Charlotte's home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night with a sprained left wrist.

The rookie is not facing any disciplinary action, according to the team.