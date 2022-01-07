Brady, Bucs look to close strong against struggling Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. — While it would be nice to get Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s other healthy starters some rest, coach Bruce Arians isn’t counting on it when the defending Super Bowl champions close the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs (12-4) have already won the NFC South and matched a franchise record for regular-season wins. However, there’s still plenty to play for Sunday with Brady and Co. looking to stay in the running for a No. 2 playoff seeding.

Tampa Bay thumped Carolina 32-6 to clinch its first division title in 14 years two weeks ago, but Arians doesn’t envision a lopsided rematch.

“Oh, I would hope that would happen. ... It happened three times this year, but the thing is, who do you take out? Because you can’t take them all out,” the Bucs coach said. “You only dress 47 (players). You can’t have all of your second string go in because there’s not enough of them. It’s a time where this guy is a little nicked up and get him out of there.

"I hope that would happen, but I don’t anticipate it.”

The Bucs currently hold the No. 3 seed in the NFC. A victory, combined with a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, would propel Tampa Bay into the No. 2 spot.