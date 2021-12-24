Brady, Bucs look to rebound vs. Panthers after being blanked

The Buccaneers (10-4) can wrap up their first NFC South title since 2007 with a win and end the Saints' four-year run as division champions. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl last season as a wild card team.

Brady leads the NFL with 4,348 yards passing and 36 touchdowns. He’s four TD passes away from joining Aaron Rodgers as the only players in league history to throw at least 40 in a season three times.

“The mental game for him is so good,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “I mean he's playing chess while a lot of people are playing checkers. He's so advanced with knowing what people are going to do against him, recognizing coverages, recognizing where the blitzers are coming from and knowing where to go with the football. ... I just have so much respect for the way he plays."

QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL

Cam Newton will start for the Panthers, but Sam Darnold will also see some playing time — although it's unclear how much. Darnold has missed the past five games with a shoulder injury.

Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 12. Newton is 0-4 as a starter.