Braves boost outfield with Rosario, Dickerson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday.

The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed.

The deals to boost Atlanta's outfield came one day after the team signed newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract. The Braves on Tuesday added former Tampa Bay right-hander Collin McHugh to a $10 million, two-year deal.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday he hoped to have his roster finalized by Friday and said he expected more moves.

Rosario is an important addition to an outfield that may be without Ronald Acuña Jr., who continues to recover from knee surgery, for the first month of the season. The Braves have said they won't rush the return of Acuña, who is in camp for the start of spring training.

Rosario, 30, will make $9 million each of the next two seasons. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The deal includes a club option for 2024 with no buyout.