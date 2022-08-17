Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster,

Tarnok gave the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days.

It was a tough blow for left-hander Danny Young, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut Monday night. He was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the 13-1 victory and designated for assignment so the Braves could call up a much-needed backup infielder.

The 34-year-old Goins last played in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. His best season in the majors came with Toronto in 2017, when he had nine homers and 62 RBIs.

The Braves also placed third catcher Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps. The move is retroactive to Sunday, after Tromp played his first game for Atlanta in a doubleheader and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Despite that splashy debut, Tromp is likely headed back to Triple-A as soon as he's healthy now that Travis d'Arnaud has recovered from a lower leg injury.

The Braves went several games with only four infielders on the big league roster. Goins, who can play second base, shortstop and third base, gives them a bit of insurance. He was hitting .221 with no homers and 18 RBIs in 72 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Tarnok, a 23-year-old right-hander, is rated as one of Atlanta's top prospects. He started the season at Double-A Mississippi, where he was 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts since being promoted to Gwinnett.

Tarnok's first appearance with Atlanta will be his big league debut.

In other moves, the Braves claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Gwinnett. Triple-A outfielder Travis Demeritte, who had three homers and six RBIs in 26 games during a call-up to the Braves this season, was designated for assignment.

Another development that could have an impact on the Braves' roster down the stretch: right-hander Mike Soroka began his major league rehabilitation assignment with an impressive performance for High-A Rome on Tuesday night.

Soroka, a 2019 All-Star in his first full season with the Braves, threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.

He has not pitched in the big leagues since tearing his right Achilles tendon during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Soroka tore it again last year, leading to a much longer recuperation than anyone expected.

Rookie outfielder Michael Harris II, whose early-season promotion has bolstered the Braves' hopes for another championship run, has signed a $72 million, eight-year contract to remain with his hometown team.

The Braves announced the deal on Tuesday night.

The deal runs through the 2030 season and includes a $15 million team option for 2031 and a $20 million team option for 2032. Each option year is accompanied by a $5 million buyout. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years.

Harris, 21, has emerged as one of the National League's top rookies as an offensive and defensive standout for the defending World Series champion Braves.

Harris is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 39 RBIs in 71 games after making his major league debut on May 28. He also has provided strong defense in center field.

Harris is the youngest player in the majors and leads all qualified rookies with an .825 OPS.

Harris joins third baseman Austin Riley, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson and second baseman Ozzie Albies as Atlanta players whose long-term contracts include team options that carry through the 2027 season or longer.

Harris will earn $5 million in 2023 and 2024, $8 million in 2025 and 2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million in 2028 and 2029 and $12 million in 2030.

Harris was born in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was drafted by the Braves out of Stockbridge High School, south of Atlanta.

He was named National League Rookie of the Month for June.