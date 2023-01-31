 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Braves’ O'Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 teams

Atlanta Braves pitcher Darren O'Day works against the San Francisco Giants during an MLB baseball game on Sept. 21, 2019, in Atlanta. O'Day announced on Monday that he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues.

ATLANTA — Right-hander Darren O'Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues.

O'Day said on his Twitter account “it's finally time to hang 'em up.”

“The mental, physical and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” O'Day said.

O'Day, 40, featured an unconventional sidearm delivery. He was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 games, all in relief. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels and pitched seven seasons, from 2012-18, for the Baltimore Orioles.

He posted a 4.43 ERA in 30 postseason games, including the 2010 World Series with the Texas Rangers.

O'Day also pitched for the New York Mets and New York Yankees. He pitched for the Braves in 2019-20 before returning for his second stint with the team last season. He became a free agent following the season.

He set a career high with six saves for Baltimore in 2015, when he was 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA and was an AL All-Star.

