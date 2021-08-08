Braves rebound from blown save the day before to beat Nationals in Sunday finale

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Sunday.
Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third inning.
Corbin has allowed 27 homers, most in the National League, and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.
The three-time defending East Division champion Braves, winners in five of six, began the day two games behind Philadelphia and in third place. They won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Fried had gone 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season. Fried (9-7) stranded runners on first and third to end the sixth. He allowed seven hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts.
Atlanta made it 5-1 in the sixth when Albies walked and scored on Austin Riley’s double and Duvall hit his 24th homer.
Chris Martin faced five batters in the ninth for the Braves, earning a shaky first save in three chances. Ryan Zimmerman doubled in a run to make it 5-4 off Martin.
Corbin (6-11) gave up five hits and five runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings.
The Nationals led 1-0 in the third. Luis Garcia singled, advanced on a walk and a bunt and scored on Alcides Escobar’s single. RBI singles by Victor Robles and Zimmerman trimmed the lead to 5-3 against Jesse Chavez in the seventh.
Fried struck out Josh Bell to strand a runner at second base in the first. Yadiel Hernandez singled in the second and was erased on a double-play grounder.
The Nationals have dropped six of seven. They began the day eight games behind the Phillies.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was not in the lineup but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh. Freeman had started 110 of Atlanta’s 111 games. Since his first full season of 2011, Freeman has made 1,471 starts, the second-most in the majors to Kansas City’s Carlos Santana.
Nationals 3, Braves 2 (Late Saturday)
Riley Adams’ two-run homer in the ninth gave Washington the lead as the Nationals rallied with three runs off Atlanta closer Will Smith, edging the Braves on Saturday night. It was the surging Braves’ only loss in six games over the last two series.
Smith blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, wasting a strong start from Charlie Morton.
Adams, a rookie catcher who took a .091 batting average into the game, crushed the first pitch he saw from Smith for a high homer, the first of his career, into the left-field seats. The homer drove in Ryan Zimmerman, who had a pinch-hit double.
Morton allowed only three hits in six scoreless innings to outpitch Washington rookie Josiah Gray.
Smith (3-6) suffered his third blown save in 25 chances. The left-hander walked Josh Bell before giving up Zimmerman’s double to open the ninth. Bell scored on Luis García’s groundout as Zimmerman advanced to third.
Jorge Soler had two hits, including a homer for Atlanta. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game with an upper respiratory infection after playing only one inning.