Braves sign new 1B Olson to $168 million, 8-year contract

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday.

Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, but the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

The Braves on Tuesday also added former Tampa Bay right-hander Collin McHugh to a $10 million, two-year deal. The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

McHugh, 34, will earn $4 million this year and $5 million in 2023. He agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

McHugh pitched in relief in 30 of his 37 games with Tampa Bay last season. He was 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA and one save. His ERA was fourth lowest in the majors among pitchers with at least as many as his 64 innings. He has a 2.11 ERA as a reliever since 2018. He has a 64-44 record and 3.77 ERA in his nine-year career with the Mets, Rockies, Astros and A's.