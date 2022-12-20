 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Morganton News Herald is partnering with Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group who are sponsoring 250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
MLB

Braves sign veteran OF Luplow for 1 year, $1.4M

  • 0
122122-mnh-sports-bbn-braves-luplow-p1

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow looks on in the seventh inning of an MLB baseball game on Aug. 14 in Denver. The Atlanta Braves signed Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The 29-year-old Luplow hit .176 with 11 homers and drove in 28 runs in 83 games with Arizona in 2022. The right-handed hitter had eight homers against left-handers last season.

Luplow made starts at all three outfield positions, including 25 in right field and 18 in left field for Arizona last season. He also can play first base.

Luplow made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2017 and set career highs by hitting .276 with 15 homers for Cleveland in 2019. He also has played with Tampa Bay.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football picks: FrontPageBets predicts bowl game winners

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert