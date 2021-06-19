Braves win first 2 games vs. St. Louis

ATLANTA — Max Fried picked up where Charlie Morton left off a night earlier for the Atlanta Braves.

"It's exactly what you want to do," Fried said. "Charlie definitely set the tone last night with attacking guys and keeping a good pace, and it felt like I got a little bit off it in the first. I wanted to get back on the attack and throw strikes, and that was kind of the game plan."

Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and Atlanta beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Friday night.

Contreras' seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman's single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.

The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who are 5½ games back in the division, have won two straight after losing six of seven.

The Cardinals were outhit 11-3 and have mustered one run the last two nights at Truist Park.