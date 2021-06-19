Braves win first 2 games vs. St. Louis

ATLANTA — Max Fried picked up where Charlie Morton left off a night earlier for the Atlanta Braves.
"It's exactly what you want to do," Fried said. "Charlie definitely set the tone last night with attacking guys and keeping a good pace, and it felt like I got a little bit off it in the first. I wanted to get back on the attack and throw strikes, and that was kind of the game plan."
Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and Atlanta beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Friday night.
Contreras' seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman's single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.
The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who are 5½ games back in the division, have won two straight after losing six of seven.
The Cardinals were outhit 11-3 and have mustered one run the last two nights at Truist Park.
Fried (4-4) gave up one run and two walks with six strikeouts. The left-hander is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in his last eight starts since returning from the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Braves 4, Cardinals 0 (Late Thu.)
Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting Atlanta over St. Louis in the series opener late Thursday.
Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O'Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
Atlanta led 1-0 in the fifth on Guillermo Heredia's third homer. Albies had an RBI triple in the sixth, and Abraham Almonte followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0. Acuña Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the seventh pushed it to 4-0.
Luke Jackson struck out Tommy Edman to strand the runners after replacing Morton (6-3), who allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Braves RHP Mike Soroka is still in a walking boot following exploratory surgery last month and has no immediate timetable for when he can resume baseball activities. Soroka said the internal sutures didn't dissolve as they were supposed to from the original Achilles tendon surgery last August. The tendon is fully repaired.