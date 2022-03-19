Braves win spring opener, sign closer Jansen

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves capped a busy week with another stunning move, signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday night, shortly after winning their Spring Training opener over the Minnesota Twins, 3-1.

The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, is expected to take over from Will Smith as the Braves' primary closer.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said he discussed the signing with Smith before finalizing the deal.

The left-hander had 37 saves and was especially effective down the stretch and in the postseason for the World Series champions. In the playoffs, Smith had six saves and didn't allow a run over 11 innings.

“We told him we might have an opportunity to do something like this, but we wanted to make sure he was good with it," Anthopoulos said. "Will is on board. He said, ‘If it makes the team better and gives us a chance to win another ring and have a parade again, I'm all in.'”

Anthopoulos said Smith is still likely to get save opportunities when Jansen needs a day off.