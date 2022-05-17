Brewers 2-hit Braves, win 1-0

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0 Monday night.

Peralta (3-1) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. Brewers starters have seven outings with 10 or more strikeouts this season, the most in the majors.

“Freddy was great tonight. He got locked in and for seven innings, he was just even and smooth and didn’t get into trouble,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Peralta recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike.

“My confidence, of course, is getting way better,” Peralta said. “Everything was working really good.”

The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

Atlanta starter Ian Anderson (3-2) shut out Milwaukee through five innings before the Brewers broke through in the sixth. Renfroe doubled with one out and moved to third on Omar Narváez's groundout. Renfroe then scored on Anderson's wild pitch.

Devin Williams struck out the side in the eighth and closer Josh Hader did the same in the ninth for his 14th save in 14 appearances this season. Hader has converted 28 consecutive save opportunities dating back to last season.

“Peralta was just spot on. His stuff is good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "The other two guys, Williams and Hader, are as good as it gets. You know you are going to get good pitching the whole series when you come in here and play these guys.”

Anderson allowed four hits and one run in six innings. He walked two and struck out three.

“I feel like I was throwing the ball well. The velocity was good again," Anderson said. "I wish I could get that pitch back.”

POWER’S OUT

The Braves woke up to an extended power outage at their hotel in downtown Milwaukee on Monday that also left some without running water.

Some players were unable to shower at the Pfister Hotel, which is already infamous among ballplayers for allegedly being haunted. Bryce Harper, Michael Young and Pablo Sandoval are among players who have claimed encounters with ghosts at the 129-year-old hotel.

The Braves on Monday were more concerned with light switches than angry spirits.

“I went into the bathroom and turned the light on, and it didn’t happen,” Snitker said prior to the game.

“By mid-morning, I was thinking if I don’t hurry up and get in the shower, all the hot water’s going to be gone, and it was. I took a cold shower. But I had water. In other parts of the place, the water went out when the power did.”

Snitker joked about a possible solution to the shower issue situated a few blocks away from the Pfister Hotel:

“There’s a big lake there,” he said, referring to nearby Lake Michigan.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (sore groin) missed his fifth consecutive game but took part in baserunning drills prior to the game. “He checked out really good. They ran him pretty good around the bases,” Snitker said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. It was very encouraging.” Acuña could return to the lineup Tuesday. ... Snitker announced after the game that LHP Tyler Matzek would be placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

ROOF OPEN

With the game-time temperature at 75 degrees, the retractable roof at American Family Field was open for the first time this season.