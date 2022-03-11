Bridges, Rozier help Hornets shoot past Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Miles Bridges had 27 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier highlighted his 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the Charlotte Hornets put on a shooting exhibition to beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 142-120 on Friday night.

LaMelo Ball had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Charlotte, which hit 22 3s (on 47 attempts) and shot 59.8% overall (52 of 87) to snap a two-game skid while sending New Orleans to its fourth straight loss.

Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans' first-round pick last summer, hit seven 3s and set his game high in points with 32 to go with a career-high nine rebounds. Murphy's best game as a pro by far — his previous game-highs included 12 points and six rebounds — was a bright spot for New Orleans in a game that was not competitive down the stretch.

The Pelicans entered the game missing their top two scorers because of forward Brandon Ingram's strained right hamstring and C.J. McCollum's placement in NBA health and safety protocols.

Devonte’ Graham scored 19 for New Orleans and Willy Hernangomez added 15 points for the Pelicans, who couldn't stay in the game despite shooting 50% (43 of 86), including 15 of 39 (38.5%) from 3-point range.