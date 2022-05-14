Brittany Force breaks track marks in Va return

“It cleared up and (crew chief David) Grubnic had a goal set and we hit that mark,” Force said. “We’re excited about that and (I’m) pretty excited to make that run here in Virginia. It’s been since 2019 that we were here last, so to be able to come out here for the fans and make that run and put a show for them, that was great. We just want to keep improving and see what we can do on race day.”