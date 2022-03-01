Bucks score 44 in 2nd, roll past Hornets

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to a 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who were coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists. Charlotte has split its last two games since returning from the All-Star break.

Milwaukee made its first 26 free throws and outrebounded Charlotte 62-41.

The game was tied at 32-all after the first quarter, and Charlotte trailed by nine, 48-39, with just under seven minutes left in the second. The Bucks outscored the Hornets 38-14 over the rest of the quarter and led 76-53 at halftime. Portis scored eight points during the run.

The Bucks’ previous high point total in a quarter this season was 43 points in the third period of a 117-113 win at Boston on Dec. 25.

Hornets coach James Borrego said the second quarter “was a combination of things, poor offense, give them credit. They were the more physical team in the first half.”