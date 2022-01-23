AP Source: Panthers hiring McAdoo

CHARLOTTE — Matt Rhule decided to go with NFL experience this time at offensive coordinator.

The Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract.

McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

He was Giants head coach in 2016-17, finishing 11-5 in his first season before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. However, he was fired late in his second season after the Giants started 2-10 and he benched quarterback Eli Manning.

The Panthers focused on hiring a coordinator who had some NFL play-calling experience. That's a different approach than two years ago when Rhule hired Joe Brady from LSU to be the team's offensive coordinator. Brady was fired midway through his second season in Carolina with the offensive struggling to find an identity.