Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — Cameron Jordan bolted into the backfield from the left edge of Carolina's offensive line. The Saints defensive end wrapped both arms around Sam Darnold, lifted the Panthers' quarterback off his feet and pulled him to the turf on his side as if they were on a wrestling mat.

That was one of 3 ½ sacks for Jordan, who led a menacing, seven-sack performance by New Orleans' defense in a crucial 18-10 Saints victory over the reeling Panthers on Sunday that kept the Saints in the hunt for a playoff spot.

"It's a full-blown push from the entire D-line," Jordan said. "We're a force to be reckoned with. ... When we take over the game, there's not much anybody can do."

The way Jordan and Co. were playing, the Saints might have won for the second time in three games without even scoring a touchdown. But after Brett Maher kicked four field goals to give them a 12-10 lead, Alvin Kamara capped the scoring by turning a short pass into New Orleans' first touchdown in more than 11 quarters.