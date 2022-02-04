Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

CHARLOTTE — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and scored 25 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds, and Love scored 22 of his points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr, added 21 for Hornets, who overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, only to lose their third straight game.

Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavaliers’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm, apparently thinking the play was over. Replays appeared to show a whistle had blown before Rozier attempted his shot from the corner near the Cavs’ bench. Davis was whistled for a technical.

However, officials credited Rozier with a successful 3-pointer — even though the ball never went through the hoop — and he also made the free throw for the technical, cutting the Cavaliers' lead to six.