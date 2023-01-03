Cavs star Mitchell scores 71 in win

CLEVELAND — A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the box score that had been placed in front of him.

Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined.

“I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as good as can be.”

As good as he’s ever been in an NBA game, for sure. Better, even. Better than most anyone in any game ever, actually.

In a season where big numbers have become the norm, Mitchell put up the biggest numbers of all Monday night — matching the second highest-scoring game the NBA has seen in nearly 45 years. He finished with 71 points, tying for eighth-most in league history, to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.

The only other players to score at least 71 in a game: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor.

“This is nuts, to be honest,” said Mitchell, who had 55 of his points after halftime. “I’m extremely blessed and humbled that I’m in that company, in that group. I’ve always believed I can be one of the best players in this league, but I’ve got to keep working. This is a big milestone, but at the end of the day, those guys have all won at the highest level. That’s my ultimate goal.”

The most recent game of more than 71 points was Bryant’s 81-point masterpiece for the Los Angeles Lakers against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Before that, it was 73 points by David Thompson for Denver against Detroit on April 9, 1978.

“To be there in the record books with them is truly incredible,” Mitchell said.

His was the 12th game of 50 or more points in the NBA so far this season; later Monday, Golden State’s Klay Thompson scored 54 in the Warriors’ double-overtime win over Atlanta — becoming the 13th 50-point game of the season.

Video game numbers are coming nightly now. Before Dec. 23, there had only been four days in NBA history where five players scored at least 40 points on the same day.

Consider: that's four days in 76 years.

It's happened three times in less than two weeks since.

On Dec. 23, five players — Dallas' Luka Doncic, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York’s R.J. Barrett and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton — did it. A week later, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, New Orleans’ C.J. McCollum and Golden State’s Jordan Poole combined to do it again.

And then Monday, led by Mitchell and Thompson, it happened yet again — with James, Embiid and Chicago's DeMar DeRozan also scoring at least 40.

“I'll say again: Humbled to be in that company, humbled to be in this position," Mitchell said.