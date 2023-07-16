ATLANTA — The Chicago White Sox stopped a pair of Braves' streaks: games with home runs and series wins.

Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 on Sunday.

Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter and ended the Braves’ streak of consecutive games with home runs at a franchise-record 28. Atlanta had won 11 consecutive series.

“That was just kind of one of those that got away from us," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Their pitching was pretty good. Their bullpen has got some nice arms in it. It was just a little too much to try to overcome today.”

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77. Atlanta had two on and one out in the fifth before Cease struck out Austin Riley and retired Olson on a flyout.

Atlanta had been 7-0 in the decisive third games of three-game series this season.

Chicago had 14 hits, its most since June 28, and took two of three for its first series win since June 23-25 against Boston.

“To me, that's probably the best team in baseball,” Grifol said of the Braves. “They don't have any weaknesses, in my opinion.”

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer and Robert had three singles before hitting a two-run homer off Michael Soroka in the sixth, Robert's 27th home run this season.

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and scored three runs.

ALLARD LEAVES WITH INJURY

Braves left-hander Kolby Allard (0-1) was pulled with left shoulder tightness after allowing four runs and seven hits in 1 1/2 innings. Snitker and an athletic trainer visited the mound in the second following five hits by the the White Sox in the inning.

“He threw a pitch and had some tingling in his fingers,” Snitker said, adding Allard was scheduled for an MRI. “We'll find out after that what's going on.”

Chicago took a 4-0 lead in the second. Andrew Vaughn singled and scored on Burger's 461-foot homer to center field, Chicago's longest home run this season. Burger hit the go-ahead homer in Saturday night's 6-5 win.