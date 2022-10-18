Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in opener

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and was uncertain if he would make the trip out West.

“He wasn’t able to do anything today,” Clifford said. “He is doing extra rehab and everything he can, but I would say very doubtful.”

Ball was injured in the Hornets' preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 10 when Anthony Gill stepped on his foot. Ball hasn't practiced or played since.

Clifford said there is no timetable for Ball's return.

If Ball doesn’t play, Terry Rozier will start at point guard alongside Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee, Clifford said.

When asked about not having Ball in the lineup, Clifford joked, “I’m not sleeping as much. I’m eating more. Usually I have one bag of cough drops. Today I have had three. Other than that, everything else is the same.”

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds in his second season.

James Bouknight arrested for DWI

Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season.

Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500.

The 22-year-old Bouknight, the team's first-round draft pick in 2021, practiced on Monday but did not speak to reporters.

“We are just gathering information right now,” Clifford said after practice. “Until we know more definitely on what happened I can’t comment on that.”

The news of Bouknight’s arrest emerged on the same day restricted free agent Miles Bridges, who led the Hornets in scoring last year, had a court date in Los Angeles surrounding his arrest on three felony domestic violence charges. Bridges has pleaded not guilty.

Bouknight played in 31 games as a rookie, averaging 9.8 minutes and 4.6 points.

He feuded on the sideline with former coach James Borrego during a game last season, but was hoping for a new start under Clifford, who was hired this offseason for his second stint as the Hornets' coach.

Clifford said last week that Bouknight has starter-level talent in the NBA.

The Hornets open the season at San Antonio on Wednesday night.

“That's this league. You know what I mean?" Clifford said when asked about Bouknight's arrest being a distraction. "I was told a long time ago that if you want to enjoy coaching, understand that a lot more things go wrong every day that go right. It's just the kind of job that it is. It's part of coaching at every level.”