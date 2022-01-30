Clippers rout Hornets, 115-90

CHARLOTTE — Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Charlotte Hornets 115-90 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on their current road trip.

Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and Luke Kennard had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who’ll wrap up an eight-game road trip on Monday at Indiana. Justise Winslow also had a big game with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers’ bench outscored Charlotte’s reserves 62-21.

It was the Clippers’ third-largest margin of victory this season.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and no turnovers, and Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped after a disappointing outing in which the seemed to lack energy and explosiveness in a rare Sunday afternoon home game.

The Clippers held the Hornets to 32.7% shooting, while shooting 52.4% from the field themselves.

Los Angeles has developed a reputation for being a comeback team, but they left no doubt about this one with an explosive second half.