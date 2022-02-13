Grizzlies hold off late rally by Hornets to win

CHARLOTTE — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and four steals, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 boards for the Grizzlies (40-18), who have won eight of their last nine games while scoring at least 120 points in their last five.

Terry Rozier had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who trailed by 35 before cutting the lead to four late in the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball finished with 25 points and newly-acquired Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the slumping Hornets, which have lost seven of their last eight games.

Charlotte (29-29) had hoped to generate some momentum after beating the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

But the Hornets came out flat, missing 15 of 16 shots to start the game as the Grizzlies raced to a 23-4 lead. Memphis extended the lead to 35 late in the second quarter, dominating the Hornets in the paint 72-50. Charlotte is 1-10 on the second night of back-to-backs.