Heat battle back to beat Hornets in 2OT

"Yeah, we need this (break)," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "It will be great for us, get away from everything and just refresh and get ready for that final stretch run. Try to get some healthy bodies and get guys back and ready to go."

The Heat trailed by 14 after Harrell scored seven straight points to open the fourth quarter.

But Miami pulled back to tie it behind three 3s from Robinson and had a chance to win it in regulation, but Butler's jump shot bounds away.

Both teams had a chance to win it in the first overtime.

With Charlotte trailing by one, Harrell was fouled in the paint with 1.7 seconds left. He made the first to tie the game, but the Hornets newcomer missed the second. Miami called timeout to set up a play for Butler, but his corner 3 was partially deflected by P.J. Washington.

In the second overtime, Miami led by three when Ball fouled out with 2:10 left.