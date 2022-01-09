Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games

Rozier has made 36 3-pointers over the last eight games, while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc.

"Terry is a hired gun," Borrego said. "He's an elite catch-and-shoot guy."

Charlotte led 47-41 at halftime after holding Antetokounmpo to eight points and the Bucks to 30.6% shooting in the first half.

Milwaukee trailed by 14 with 4:50 left in the game, but Antetokounmpo and Middleton brought them back, cutting the lead to four with 47.5 seconds left with a series of big baskets. It included an offensive rebound from Antetokounmpo, whose inadvertent flying elbow left Mason Plumlee with a cut above his eye.

But Rozier buried a crucial 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead back to seven and keep the Bucks at a safe distance and Bridges put the game away with a fast-break layup for a three-point play with 10.7 seconds left.

"I just know that the whole gym was staring at 'Melo, so I just tried to create some confusion for the defense. I just slipped out and I was wide open," Rozier said of his 3-pointer.