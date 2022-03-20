Hornets rout Mavs 129-108

The Hornets are playing unselfish basketball, averaging 34 assists during their win streak.

“We all are good 1-on-1 players and it is tough sometimes to get to the second side” of the court, Bridges said. “But everybody is buying into the offense.”

The Mavericks (43-28) beat Houston, Boston and Brooklyn to open the five-game trip, but lost at Philadelphia and Charlotte on consecutive nights to fall 1 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Utah Jazz in the West.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said his team’s play on defense over the last two games needs to improve.

“Sometimes when you rely on scoring when things are good there can be some slippage on the defensive end,” Kidd said. “We are trending down and we have to pay attention to that and get back to playing the way that we have in the past.”

The Hornets came out of the gates hot, bolting to a 19-4 lead after making their first seven shots from the field, including five 3s. The Mavericks looked slow closing out on shots as Charlotte made eight 3s in the first quarter.