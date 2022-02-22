Chase Elliott signs 5-year extension

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” Hendrick said. “His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do. This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hardworking and never takes anything for granted.

"As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”

Elliott, who turned 26 in November, has been in the Hendrick organization since his freshman year of high school. He signed a development deal when he was 15 and quickly made his way into the Cup Series.

Elliott won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship and the 2020 Cup title. He has 13 career victories and qualified for the playoffs in each of his first six seasons.

He is the son of 1988 NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, who won the most popular driver award a record 16 times. Bill Elliott is known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” in a nod to his small Georgia hometown, where Chase Elliott still lives despite his immense popularity.