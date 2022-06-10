Cindric hopes to return to winning form on Sonoma road course

SONOMA, Calif. — Austin Cindric started his first full-time NASCAR Cup season back in February by doing something only one other driver has ever done in 63 years of stock car racing.

He won the biggest race there is for stock cars, the Daytona 500, becoming only the second rookie to win what many call NASCAR’s “Super Bowl.”

The 2020 Xfinity Series champion, who drives for powerhouse Team Penske, is widely considered one of NASCAR’s future stars. But for now, he is still going through the struggles of being a rookie at NASCAR’s highest level.

The Daytona win automatically made Cindric eligible for the postseason playoffs toward the Cup championship, which would give the 2015 Camping World Truck Series champion a title in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

But since Daytona, the son of Penske Racing President Tim Cindric and the grandson of Indy 500-winning car owner Jim Trueman has only one finish in the top 10, dropping him to 18th in the Cup point standings after the race at World Wide Technology Raceway last weekend.

“We have the speed, but we’ve not been getting the results,” said Cindric in an interview last week before heading to St. Louis. “We’ve struggled at some tracks and been competitive at others.”

NASCAR’s Next Gen car, introduced for the 2022 season, was designed from a clean sheet of paper and is dramatically different from any previous Cup car. Built on a new design chassis, the Next Gen car has independent suspension, a transaxle, sequential gearbox and bigger brakes and larger wheels. Since the car is not simply a modified version of older models, no Cup team had an advantage of experience and years of chassis set-up notes to fall back on when the season began.

Cindric admits that everyone learning the Next Gen car at the same time helps him as a rookie, at least in theory.

“It gives me the same opportunity as the other drivers to learn,” he said. “But racing on Sunday is different than racing on Saturday, and I still have to learn things that a decade of driving at this level teaches you.”

But Sunday’s Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway may be the race that puts Cindric on par with the rest of the field, and an opportunity to put some glitter on what has been a lackluster season. Of the 13 race wins Cindric accumulated in the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series, five were on road courses, and the road racing ace is looking forward to the twisty hills of Sonoma.

“Sonoma is unique and it definitely requires a different style of racing,” said Cindric. “Some of the corners look like fun and the esses are very flowing, and you need to be more in a rhythm than a place like (Circuit of the Americas in Texas). It’s a good opportunity for us to run well.”

The Next Gen car may be new to Sonoma, but Cindric is not. Back in 2016, Cindric set a new track record and sat on the pole in a Pro World Challenge race at Sonoma Raceway, driving a McClaren GT3. But the then-17-year-old finished second in the race.

“It’s one of my least-favorite second place finishes,” said Cindric. ‘I feel I have some unfinished business there.”

Next Gen car suited to road racing

For decades, NASCAR was known as an oval track series, even with road courses at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International to add a bit of variety to the schedule. In recent years, road racing has become a bigger part of the series — there are now six road courses on the calendar — as NASCAR worked to draw new fans and add more drama to the championship case.

This weekend’s Toyota/SaveMart 350 marks the first race at Sonoma for the Next Gen car, which seems especially suited to road racing.

The Cup cars still look like stock cars, but with body shapes closer to the street models they resemble. But the Next Gen car, underneath, is more sophisticated than any in NASCAR history. A transaxle and independent rear suspension replaces the rigid rear end, mated to a sequential gearbox that replaces the old “H” pattern shifting.

One of the biggest changes fans will notice are sped-up pit stops. The Next Gen car has low-profile tires on larger wheels, secured with a single lug nut. And to stand up to the inevitable fender-banging on a tight road course, the Next Gen bodies are made of composite material, replacing sheet metal that can shred tires from a mangled fender.

In short, under its skin, NASCAR’s Next Gen car is more like a Trans Am or modern prototype sports car that road race fans are accustomed to seeing at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell said the Next Gen car is a challenge to drive.

“It has tendencies similar to the old car, but it’s very different,” he said. “When it gets sideways, there’s no saving it, so you have to work to get the tires under you.”

Bell was running in the top 10 before getting wrecked in the late going last year.

“Road courses are a lot of fun, but they are challenging, and, for me, it was a difficult transition,” he said. “The key was getting into the braking zone and getting my own special technique. Kyle Busch is a late downshifter. I tried that, but it didn’t work for me. I like to get my downshifting out of the way early.”

Bell has twice won midget racing’s biggest indoor mid-winter race, the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, and credits his success on road courses to the sprint cars where he began his career.

“I’ve been able to succeed in road racing because of the way it relates to dirt racing,” he said. “Every corner is different. It’s challenging and a lot of fun. But you aren’t going to be perfect in every corner.”