Clements wins crash-filled Daytona, reaches postseason

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jeremy Clements won a crash-filled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway early Saturday for his second career victory and first since 2017.

No. 2 came in race No. 421 for the 37-year-old driver/team owner.

“I’m speechless, man," Clements said near the start-finish line. “I don’t even know what to say."

No one did.

His win came after two multicar melees in overtime and gave Clements an automatic — and unexpected — berth in the postseason.

“We have nothing to lose, man," he said. "We’re going to give these big teams all they can stand.”

Clements passed sluggish Austin Hill on the final restart thanks to a big push from Sage Karam and cruised to the checkered flag. Hill looked poised to sweep both Xfinity races at Daytona, but his car seemed to have fuel and electrical issues during the final caution.

When the green flag dropped, Hill did, too. Clements and Karam flew by on the outside.

Timmy Hill finished second, followed by series points leader A.J. Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Karam.

Clements' first win in 164 races was about being in the right place at the right time. He avoided four big ones in the closing laps. The first involved seven cars with nine laps to go in regulation. The second included eight cars with three to go. The third and biggest of the night came in overtime, with Austin Hill and Noah Gragson just ahead of a 13-car cluster.

Gragson started the fourth one when Clements and Allmendinger pushed him at nearly 190 mph. Gragson slammed into the outside wall and then got spun helicopter style when broadsided by Landon Cassill. When the dust settled, eight more cars were involved.

The grand total: 36 cars involved, some of them several times.

Allmendinger looked like he would challenge Hill and Clements during the final two-lap shootout, but he ran out of fuel just before the final restart and had to pit.

“We survived that big wreck somehow," Clements said. “I thought if we can just keep up with these guys, it will be a good day. Top five and bring this car home in one piece and that’s a good day.”

It ended up being much better, a playoff-clinching performance.

“Wow, this is incredible,” he said before thanking the fans who stuck around following a three-hour rain delay. “Now, let’s go drink a beer.”

Riley Herbst was running fourth early in the final stage when he lost control because of a flat right rear tire. Herbst's No. 98 Ford slid through the backstretch grass, bringing out a caution and going a lap down.

UP NEXT

The series moves to Darlington Raceway next Saturday. Justin Allgaier won there in May in the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.