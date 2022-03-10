Colts agree to trade Carson Wentz to Commanders

While coach Frank Reich urged the Colts to acquire his former Eagles pupil 13 months ago and continued to support Wentz throughout the season and offseason.

“Stability is ideal, continuity is ideal, you long for that," Reich said last week at the NFL's annual scouting combine. “I believe in Carson. I stuck my neck out for him last year. I was a big part of that decision to get him here and I believe he's going to have a lot of success as a quarterback whether that's here or somewhere else."

General manager Chris Ballard was not convinced.

In January, after Indy lost its final two games to miss the playoffs, Ballard said he wanted to have a quarterback who could play 10 to 12 years, while acknowledging it doesn’t always work that way.

On the same day Reich spoke at the combine, Ballard told reporters he wanted a quarterback he believed could be a long-term solution — before quickly explaining his words were not intended to suggest he didn't believe in Wentz.

“As a long-term answer for us, I'm just not there yet," Ballard said. “You've got to be right (at quarterback) and even if you're not right, you've got to keep firing away until you get it right. We've got to get it right."