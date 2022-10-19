Colts’ Irsay says there's ‘merit to remove’ Snyder

NEW YORK — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.

Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing.

Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.

“It’s something we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough and it’s something that has to be given serious consideration,” Irsay said Tuesday. “I believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that. I just think once owners talk among each other they will arrive at the right decision. Unfortunately, I believe that’s the road we probably need to go down and we just need to finish the investigation, but it’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”

A person familiar with the thinking of several owners told The Associated Press that they agree with Irsay and have serious concerns about the allegations against Snyder. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private, said a group of owners believe Snyder’s dismissal would be best for the NFL and the other 31 teams. The person doesn’t know if 24 owners would vote to remove Snyder, but momentum is building against him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cautioned owners to reserve judgment until the investigation is completed.

“There’s no reason for there to be any speculation at this point in time or discussion until we have the facts. That was my message to ownership,” Goodell said. “Speculation without facts is not a very positive thing to do. I think everyone deserves to have the facts and to make sure those decisions are made with facts, and the membership will have that opportunity.”

The Commanders released a statement saying the Snyders will not sell the team.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” the statement said. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

Goodell said there’s no timeline for White to submit her report.