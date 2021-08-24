COLUMN: 15 Cup drivers eye one playoff spot

NASCAR’s recipe for an annually thrilling regular season finale has cooked up another must-watch race at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night.
The drama of the playoff deadline combined with the customary excitement of Daytona basically adds up to a can’t-miss formula for the sanctioning body’s premier Cup Series.
While 15 drivers are locked into the postseason in advance of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, another 15 competitors are in play for the final spot. So, who will join those locked in by wins — Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola — and those assured a spot on points — Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick — in the hunt for the championship trophy?
Let’s rank their chances from best to worst ...
1. Tyler Reddick
Currently in the provisional 16th playoff seed, Reddick has the best shot of advancing purely because of his points situation, where he sits 25 markers ahead of Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. But any new winner other than Hamlin or Harvick would end his chances. Reddick is plenty capable of winning himself, though, and it’d be a big win No. 1.
2. Austin Dillon
The only driver other than Reddick who could get in on points, that opportunity for Dillon took a blow with a bizarre Stage 2-ending crash at Michigan on Sunday. Still, some DIS stage points and a good finish, or problems for Reddick, could get Dillon in the field. And don’t forget, he’s a past Daytona 500 champion, as well, so he’ll have a good shot at getting in via victory lane, too.
3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Season No. 2 with JTG Daugherty Racing for Stenhouse has been markedly better than the first as he sits 18th in the overall points, but 20th in the playoff standings means he has to win to get his first playoff berth since 2017 and the team’s first since 2014. Luckily, Stenhouse is an every-time contender on the superspeedways, sporting a previous win at both Daytona and Talladega.
4. Erik Jones
Like Stenhouse, Jones is a past Daytona victor, garnering his inaugural Cup Series win in this race in 2018. He also won the most recent Busch Clash on the DIS oval in 2020. Though those wins came with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jones’ Richard Petty Motorsports team is plenty capable on the superspeedways, too. And they should be further bolstered by a recent contract extension.
5. Ross Chastain
Seeking his first Cup playoff berth and Chip Ganassi Racing’s last, Chastain shouldn’t be overlooked going into Daytona. He’s a past winner on the track in the Xfinity Series, and finished top 10 in the Daytona 500 earlier this season. He also led 12 laps at Talladega this spring. And it goes without saying that Chastain will be as aggressive as anyone on Saturday.
6. Matt DiBenedetto
It was tempting to place DiBenedetto higher on this list, but he just hasn’t proven himself capable of finishing the job, and that’s why he’s out of a ride for 2022. But DiBenedetto is excellent on the superspeedways, and his motivation to win will be extremely high in this one.
7. Chase Briscoe
The presumptive Cup rookie of the year has been running better of late during a troublesome season for Stewart-Haas Racing. The good news is that all of those struggles would be forgotten with a win Saturday, and SHR is among the best of the Cup teams at the superspeedway tracks.
8. Bubba Wallace
Though without a win both at a superspeedway and overall, Wallace has proven himself capable of being in the mix late at the former. With all the other Toyota drivers locked into the playoffs, it won’t be surprising to see the driver of the new 23XI Racing team get a lot of help in the race.
9. Chris Buescher
Though a shell of its former self, and winless since parting ways with Stenhouse, Roush Fenway Racing still builds superspeedway cars that can run up front. We’ve seen Buescher be capable of running top five at Daytona since moving to RFR, so he’ll likely be in the mix at some point.
10. Cole Custer
Custer’s sophomore season at Stewart-Haas has been even more abysmal than Briscoe’s rookie campaign, but the result of a win Saturday night would be the same for both. Custer and crew are plenty capable of finding the front at Daytona, and that would completely change their outlook.
11. Daniel Suarez
This feels a little low for Suarez, but there is a better argument for everyone above him. Suarez and Trackhouse Racing could get their first win, but they’ve definitely been in a slump recently.
12. Ryan Newman
The veteran Newman is nearing the end of his Cup career, and this could very well be his final shot at a playoff berth. He can run up front at Daytona, but he needs to find a lot more fortune.
13. Ryan Preece
Preece is another driver that feels low on this list given JTG’s superspeedway capabilities, but the field is stacked against him. He could easily be up front alongside Stenhouse, however.
14. Corey LaJoie
After missing the Michigan race due to COVID protocols, LaJoie has been assured a playoff waiver if he wins at Daytona. The Spire cars have shown DIS speed, but they’d need a push.
15. Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports teammate McDowell’s Daytona 500 win hasn’t translated to Alfredo. The rookie is in the 30th points position, the last possible driver who could be playoff-bound.
