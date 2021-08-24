COLUMN: 15 Cup drivers eye one playoff spot

The only driver other than Reddick who could get in on points, that opportunity for Dillon took a blow with a bizarre Stage 2-ending crash at Michigan on Sunday. Still, some DIS stage points and a good finish, or problems for Reddick, could get Dillon in the field. And don’t forget, he’s a past Daytona 500 champion, as well, so he’ll have a good shot at getting in via victory lane, too.

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Season No. 2 with JTG Daugherty Racing for Stenhouse has been markedly better than the first as he sits 18th in the overall points, but 20th in the playoff standings means he has to win to get his first playoff berth since 2017 and the team’s first since 2014. Luckily, Stenhouse is an every-time contender on the superspeedways, sporting a previous win at both Daytona and Talladega.

4. Erik Jones

Like Stenhouse, Jones is a past Daytona victor, garnering his inaugural Cup Series win in this race in 2018. He also won the most recent Busch Clash on the DIS oval in 2020. Though those wins came with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jones’ Richard Petty Motorsports team is plenty capable on the superspeedways, too. And they should be further bolstered by a recent contract extension.

5. Ross Chastain