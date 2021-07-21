COLUMN: Almirola pulls off old-school win to shake up playoffs

Something about Aric Almirola’s win on Sunday at New Hampshire felt like a throwback.
Instead of 2021, the race and Almirola’s victory felt more like something out of 2001.
The race featured comers and goers, frantic racing toward darkness and an out-of-the-blue winner from deep in the points standings, something that felt like the real era of NASCAR Cup Series parity when there truly were 25 or 30 drivers who could show up at the track, get the setup right and pull off the win on any given week.
Almirola has struggled this season, to say the least. A season removed from career-highs of six top fives and 18 top 10s, Almirola entered Sunday’s race with just one top five and two top 10s. The only real highlight had been Nashville, where he won the pole and finished fourth.
Six times in 2021, he had finished 30th or worse with five more results outside the top 20.
On Sunday, he started 22nd thanks to his points situation and 23rd-place finish at Atlanta. But he methodically made his way up to the top 10, hovered there for a while, then turned up the heat when his team made the right adjustments and the darkness deadline for the short race closed in.
Some late-race variance in pit strategies left Almirola and his team undaunted as they stuck to their guns, pulled off a good enough pit stop and regained the lead with 20 laps remaining.
The result was his third career Cup win, his first in three years and his only one so far not on the superspeedways of Daytona (2014) and Talladega (2018).
It felt reminiscent of some of those surprising wins of decades past. That 2001 season — whose first “surprise” winners of Steve Park at Rockingham and Kevin Harvick at Atlanta were a bit different of situations with a lot of emotional considerations after Dale Earnhardt’s on-track death in the Daytona 500 — mentioned earlier gave us a handful of races that felt like what Almirola was able to do on Sunday.
The first of them came in the season’s sixth race at Bristol. Elliott Sadler entered that race with no results better than 11th on the season, no wins in his Cup career and points finishes of 24th and 29th in his first two fulltime Cup seasons. He started 38th that day, but got into position late in the going with some good pit strategy by crew chief Pat Tryson and paced the final 70 laps.
Four weeks later at Talladega, Bobby Hamilton played the part of the driver who hadn’t won in three years and had just three total to that point in his career, and who had finished 30th in the final standings in 2000. A series of up-and-down finishes gave way to a thrilling victory in the oh-so-rare caution free race at Talladega where he led just three laps, including the final two.
Fast-forward to October of that year and Martinsville and it’s Ricky Craven’s turn. An injury-plagued career to that point had produced no wins and no points finishes better than 19th, including finishes of 46th, 41st and 44th the prior three seasons in part-time efforts. But Craven, who entered the race 26th in the standings, outdueled champion Dale Jarrett for his first win.
Three weeks later at Rockingham, it was Joe Nemechek’s turn to grab the second Cup victory of his career from the 33rd points position. His previous win was two years in the past with a different team and he was headed to yet another new team in 2002, but he and his Andy Petree Racing team managed to put together a fully dominant effort that day, leading 196 of 393 laps.
The 2001 season still wasn’t done with its bag of tricks, however. The very next week at Homestead, Bill Elliott pulled off a stunner by grabbing his first victory in seven years after he languished for a very long time in self-owned cars without any notable rewards. It came with an upstart Evernham Motorsports team in a Dodge after Elliott spent 25 years in Fords.
The grand finale came in the season finale. At the same New Hampshire track as Almirola’s breakthrough, it was career-winless Robby Gordon in Richard Childress’ winless No. 31 Chevrolet, a pairing that had come together just weeks prior after a Mike Skinner injury and failed to qualify for the previous race. But Gordon, sitting 44th in the points and with his third different team of the season, shocked the field and came from 31st to win at NHMS.
So, when you combine Kurt Busch’s impressive first win of the season two weeks ago at Atlanta from the fringe of the playoff field with Almirola’s shocker from deep in the standings at New Hampshire, it feels a little bit like traveling back in time.
And with four races left in the playoffs at four tracks with a lot of upset potential — Watkins Glen, Michigan, the Indianapolis road course and Daytona — and a bunch of drivers willing to do whatever it takes to steal a playoff spot, the recipe for more shenanigans is still there.
We may not be done with the “old-school” wins yet for this 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.