COLUMN: Almirola pulls off old-school win to shake up playoffs

The result was his third career Cup win, his first in three years and his only one so far not on the superspeedways of Daytona (2014) and Talladega (2018).

It felt reminiscent of some of those surprising wins of decades past. That 2001 season — whose first “surprise” winners of Steve Park at Rockingham and Kevin Harvick at Atlanta were a bit different of situations with a lot of emotional considerations after Dale Earnhardt’s on-track death in the Daytona 500 — mentioned earlier gave us a handful of races that felt like what Almirola was able to do on Sunday.

The first of them came in the season’s sixth race at Bristol. Elliott Sadler entered that race with no results better than 11th on the season, no wins in his Cup career and points finishes of 24th and 29th in his first two fulltime Cup seasons. He started 38th that day, but got into position late in the going with some good pit strategy by crew chief Pat Tryson and paced the final 70 laps.

Four weeks later at Talladega, Bobby Hamilton played the part of the driver who hadn’t won in three years and had just three total to that point in his career, and who had finished 30th in the final standings in 2000. A series of up-and-down finishes gave way to a thrilling victory in the oh-so-rare caution free race at Talladega where he led just three laps, including the final two.