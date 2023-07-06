Last week’s inaugural and unpredictable NASCAR Cup Series race did produce a new winner — and a first-time winner, at that — but it didn’t affect the playoff picture.

Shane van Gisbergen’s victory in his first career start — a surprise to many NASCAR fans, but perhaps not to those who have any knowledge of his resume in Australian Supercars — was a thrilling outcome, but it actually came as a sigh of relief to those who haven’t yet clinched a playoff berth, particularly those on the outside looking in or those who finished poorly in downtown Chicago.

That included runner-up Justin Haley and third-place finisher Chase Elliott, who sit 21st and 24th in the Cup standings, respectively. For both of them, if they couldn’t win, seeing van Gisbergen take the checkered flag was far superior to seeing the other podium finisher grab the trophy and an open playoff spot that they both need in the process.

Thus, five postseason positions still remain with eight races to go and 22 drivers mathematically in the mix.

Next up is another golden opportunity for playoff prospectors as the series returns to the superspeedway-in-miniature known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is ready to host its fourth race with its new pack racing configuration — this time under the lights as a Sunday night race.

Elliott was one of the pre-weekend favorites in Chicago — though his roundabout route to a third-place result had a healthy dose of luck compared to raw speed — and certainly is again this weekend in his home state of Georgia.

He’s the defending winner of this summer race, leading 96 laps en route to victory after finishing sixth with 29 circuits paced last spring. He missed this year’s spring race due to injury, but that won’t alter his chances very much on Sunday.

But which other drivers currently not locked into the playoffs have the best chances this week?

BRAD KESELOWSKI

Keselowski, 13th in points and currently in playoff position, hasn’t won since before taking over as co-owner of RFK Racing — his lone 2021 victory came at Talladega Superspeedway in the spring. He was close to snapping his skid at Atlanta this spring. He led 47 laps and finished second after Joey Logano’s last-lap pass. Atlanta’s 2022 races were unkind to him, but his pack resume is pristine, including six wins at Talladega and one at Daytona International Speedway.

COREY LAJOIE

LaJoie has adapted to Atlanta’s new configuration as well as anyone, finishing fourth in the spring and fifth in the format’s first race in the spring of 2022. But the summer 2022 race was the real tell-tale as LaJoie led 19 laps and was leading on the last lap before being hooked by Elliott for the win, relegating him to 21st. LaJoie’s 2023 campaign overall has been a bright spot as he sits 23rd in the points for smalltime Spire Motorsports, having tallied 11 top 20s in 18 races.

ERIK JONES

After a strong second half to 2022 that saw Jones win the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and finish 18th in the final standings for a Legacy Motor Club team seemingly on the rise, 2023 has been a disaster, as Jones only has three top 10s (and zero top fives) and is mired 30th in the standings after a huge penalty. An eighth-place finish at Atlanta this spring is actually tied for his second-best finish of the year, and Jones also placed fourth in the summer race a season ago.

DANIEL SUAREZ

The pressure is on for Suarez, who has watched teammates win back-to-back races as Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won at Nashville Superspeedway as a prelude to van Gisbergen’s performance at Chicago. Suarez, meanwhile, finished 27th in Chicago to slip back to 17th in the standings, the first driver outside the playoff picture. He crashed out at Atlanta this spring, but finished fourth (with 13 laps led) in the spring of 2022 and sixth in the summer race.

KEVIN HARVICK

The veteran driver hasn’t yet posted a top 10 at “New Atlanta,” but he has shown he knows how to get to the front. Harvick crashed out of the lead this spring, leaving him with a 33rd-place finish, a year after leading 11 laps in the 2022 spring race on his way to a 21st-place showing. Midway through his final Cup season before he retires and moves to the FOX television booth, Harvick is a solid seventh in the points, but a win would be huge to lock him in the playoffs.

AUSTIN CINDRIC

Cindric has found the front at both of the last two Atlanta races, leading seven laps and finishing third there last summer before leading five laps and finishing 11th in this year’s spring event. Cindric made the playoffs last year as a rookie thanks to his season-opening Daytona 500 win, but has been largely invisible ever since. The 2023 campaign has not gone well at all as Cindric has just three top 10s and sits 22nd in the standings, but a win Sunday would change the tune.