COLUMN: Bob Jenkins was a key part of ESPN’s racing magic

Jenkins was tasked by his ESPN colleagues with delivering a truly special farewell message.

“Throughout life, we as individuals and professionals invest countless time, money and effort in search of all the elusive elements that can bring our health and happiness to the next level," Jenkins said. "But every once in a while, magic happens. That special combination that just cannot be explained. It just happens. On a Sunday afternoon at Rockingham in 1981, the magic began.

“We now arrive at a moment every member of this team wished would never come for over a year. The time that we all knew we must go our separate ways in, hopefully just for a while, our NASCAR Winston Cup coverage. As the senior member of the team, I've accepted the responsibility of saying farewell. And believe me, it is not easy. Benny, Ned, Jerry, John, Bill, Mike Wells our director and Neil Goldberg our producer, and a lot of other behind-the-scenes people and I have become like family over the years. And although I and several other members of this team will continue to be seen on ESPN, our time together as a team is over.