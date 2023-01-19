COLUMN: Breaking down entry list projections for this year’s 65th Daytona 500

The release of the Daytona 500 entry list — which this year should occur somewhere around Feb. 13, the Monday before the race’s 65th running — is the official start of Speedweek these days and also indicates the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series season in earnest.

In the days where anyone could build a Cup car and show up to compete, the 500 often drew 60-plus entries, meaning upward of 15 cars might fail to qualify for the Great American Race.

The list of entrants is much smaller these days, with last year’s event — the first with the Next Gen car — drawing 42 cars, meaning two drivers didn’t make the show. Things were similar in 2021 (44 entries), 2020 (43), 2019 (42), 2018 (40), 2017 (42) and 2016 (44).

But despite the smaller entry list and reduced drama for the Thursday qualifying races, figuring out who all will compete in the 500 — and who might not — is still a compelling exercise.

Based on the entries announced thus far, the 2023 Daytona 500 will have a full 40-car field at the very least and should see somewhere between one and seven drivers fail to qualify.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at this year’s definite and potential entries:

CHARTERED CARS (36)

Trackhouse Racing (2) — No. 1 (Ross Chastain) and No. 99 (Daniel Suarez) Chevrolets

This organization was last year’s breakout Cup team with the drivers combining for three wins, including a superspeedway win at Talladega for Chastain, who finished second in the final standings. They should be among the top-flight contenders despite a sub-par 500 last year.

Team Penske (3) — No. 2 (Austin Cindric), No. 12 (Ryan Blaney), No. 22 (Joey Logano) Fords

Roger Penske earned his third Daytona 500 crown in 2022 with Cindric, who won it as a rookie. Logano won Team Penske’s second Harley J. Earl Trophy in the 2015 500 and is a premier superspeedway racer. As is Blaney, who was winless in 2022 but has three superspeedway wins.

Richard Childress Racing (2) — No. 3 (Austin Dillon) and No. 8 (Kyle Busch) Chevrolets

The biggest domino of the 2022-23 Silly Season saw Busch land in one of Richard Childress’ Camaros after 15 seasons in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, instantly restoring the team’s prospects after Tyler Reddick’s departure. Dillon won the 2018 500 and last year’s summer race.

Stewart-Haas Racing (4) — No. 4 (Kevin Harvick), No. 10 (Aric Almirola), No. 14 (Chase Briscoe), No. 41 (Ryan Preece) Fords

It could be the last Daytona 500 for Harvick, who won it in 2007, and Almirola, who is a two-time superspeedway winner and came oh-so-close to winning the 500 in 2018, as both could retire after this season. Briscoe and newcomer Preece only have one Cup victory between them.

Hendrick Motorsports (4) — No. 5 (Kyle Larson), No. 9 (Chase Elliott), No. 24 (William Byron), No. 48 (Alex Bowman) Chevrolets

No one on the Hendrick roster has won the Daytona 500 despite the fact that two of the drivers (Larson and Elliott) are Cup champions, Byron is a past winner of the Daytona summer race and Bowman has two 500 poles. The team’s entries are always plenty fast enough to win, though.

RFK Racing (2) — No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) and No. 17 (Chris Buescher) Fords

Keselowski has done everything in the Cup superspeedway game except win the 500, visiting victory lane at Talladega six times, winning the 2016 summer Daytona race and leading until the final set of turns in the 2021 500. Buescher has no superspeedway wins but is a contender.

Spire Motorsports (2) — No. 7 (Corey LaJoie) and No. 77 (Ty Dillon) Chevrolets

LaJoie doesn’t have a Cup win to his name, but nearly got his first and proved his superspeedway prowess by fighting for the win at the remodeled Atlanta track last season. Dillon also is a capable superspeedway driver who is new to the car that won the 2019 summer race.

Joe Gibbs Racing (4) — No. 11 (Denny Hamlin), No. 19 (Martin Truex Jr.), No. 20 (Christopher Bell), No. 54 (Ty Gibbs) Toyotas

Hamlin is the only JGR driver with a superspeedway win, but his resume is pretty darn good with three 500 wins, including 2016 and back-to-back in 2019-20, along with two Talladega wins. Truex is 0 for 73 on superspeedways while Bell and Gibbs are still early in their careers.

Rick Ware Racing (2) — No. 15 (TBA) and No. 51 (Cody Ware) Fords

The team has not announced a driver for its No. 15, but it could be David Ragan, who drove it last year and has two superspeedway wins, or Zane Smith, who will attempt the 500 either for or with support from Front Row Motorsports. Ware was a career-best sixth last summer at Daytona.

Kaulig Racing (2) — No. 16 (A.J. Allmendinger) and No. 31 (Justin Haley) Chevrolets

This team has made a name for itself on superspeedways in the Xfinity Series, but success has been harder to come by on the Cup level. Both drivers are capable of winning, however, with Allmendinger as the savvy veteran and Haley as the upstart who won the 2019 summer race.

Wood Brothers Racing (1) — No. 21 (Harrison Burton) Ford

Burton’s rookie season was a difficult one, to say the least. It started with a flipping crash that took him out of last year’s Daytona 500 and featured quite a few more torn up race cars thereafter, though some weren’t his fault. WBR has a strong superspeedway track record overall.

23XI Racing (2) — No. 23 (Bubba Wallace) and No. 45 (Tyler Reddick) Toyotas

After last year’s photo finish, Wallace is a two-time Daytona 500 runner-up, has three second-place finishes at the track overall and won at Talladega in 2021. Reddick emerged last season to claim his first three Cup victories, but has had far less success on the schedule’s superspeedways.

Front Row Motorsports (2) — No. 34 (Michael McDowell) and No. 38 (Todd Gilliland) Fords

McDowell entered last season as the defending Daytona 500 winner after picking up his first career victory in the 2021 race. Twelve of McDowell’s 29 career top 10 finishes have been on superspeedways. Gilliland is coming off a respectable rookie season as a pretty raw prospect.

Legacy Motor Club (2) — No. 42 (Noah Gragson) and No. 43 (Erik Jones) Chevrolets

Jones picked up his first career victory in the 2018 summer race at Daytona. His two wins since then have both come in the Southern 500 at Darlington, but he very nearly won at Talladega last year. Gragson made his first Cup start in last year’s 500 and returns for a full rookie campaign.

JTG Daugherty Racing (1) — No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) Chevrolet

Stenhouse collected his first two Cup wins — and his only two to date — on superspeedways in 2017, winning for Roush Fenway Racing at Talladega and at Daytona in the summer. The 2020 500 polesitter was much less fortunate last year, failing to finish all six superspeedway events.

Live Fast Motorsports (1) — No. 78 (TBA) Chevrolet

Team co-owner B.J. McLeod, who usually runs superspeedways, likely will pilot the team’s newly rebranded Camaro at Daytona, but not confirmed as he is slated to share the ride with Josh Bilicki and Anthony Alfredo this season. McLeod has Daytona top 10s the last two summers.

CONFIRMED OPEN CARS (4)

Kaulig Racing (1) — No. 13 (Chandler Smith) Chevrolet

Fresh off a stellar campaign in the Craftsman Truck Series, not only will Smith make the full-time leap to the Xfinity Series and Chevrolet, but he’ll also attempt the Daytona 500 with the team. Smith has one truck top 10 apiece at Daytona (ninth) and Talladega (third) to his name.

Beard Motorsports (1) — No. 62 (Austin Hill) Chevrolet

This combination features a team that focuses on the superspeedways with a driver who has excelled at them in lower series. Hill, who has one Cup start, won Xfinity races at Daytona and Atlanta and a pole at Talladega last year. He won the truck season-opener at Daytona in 2019.

23XI Racing (1) — No. 67 (Travis Pastrana) Toyota

This team made a big splash when it recently announced motorsports start Pastrana would attempt his Cup debut in this year’s Daytona 500. Pastrana’s full-time Xfinity season in 2013 was largely forgettable, but it did feature a top 10 at Daytona and a pole start at Talladega.

Legacy Motor Club (1) — No. 84 (Jimmie Johnson) Chevrolet

After a couple mostly unsuccessful seasons dabbling in IndyCar, the seven-time Cup champion is back for a limited 2023 schedule with the team he now co-owns. Johnson has accomplished nearly everything in Cup, including a pair of Daytona 500 victories in 2006 and 2013.

POSSIBLE OPEN CARS (8)

Team Hezeberg (1 or 2) — No. 26 and No. 27 Fords/Toyotas

This team made its debut in last year’s Daytona 500 with 1997 Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, finishing 22nd, then ran road courses only after that, occasionally fielding two cars. Offseason scuttlebutt is that the team could run one or two cars in this year’s 500 if things align.

3F Racing (1) — No. 30 Chevrolet

This team’s existence isn’t widely known because it has yet to make a start after initially planning to run some races last season then pushing its debut back to 2023. The team, to which driver Justin Allgaier has been connected, could pursue a 500 debut, but it looks unlikely.

NY Racing (1) — No. 44 Chevrolet

This team ran five races with Greg Biffle last year, including superspeedway races in the Daytona 500 and at Atlanta and Talladega, then promptly disappeared and was rumored to be out of business. But Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass says the team may attempt this year’s Daytona 500.

The Money Team (1) — No. 50 Chevrolet

This team, which debuted in last year’s Daytona 500, is rumored to be the landing spot for Helio Castroneves, who was promised a ride in the race after winning in the SRX Series last year. Castroneves has no other stock car experience, but certainly is no stranger to big-time races.

MBM Motorsports (2) — No. 55 and No. 66 Fords

Carl Long’s team has entered two cars in each of the last three Daytona 500s, finding heartbreak the last two years when both entries failed to qualify. The team did get one car into the 2020 running with Timmy Hill. There has been no word on the team’s Cup plans for this season.

Niece Motorsports (1) — No. TBA Chevrolet

This truck series stalwart organization has spitballed on plans to enter full-time truck driver Carson Hocevar in some Cup races this year, but no definite plans have been announced. Niece has never fielded a Cup car in the past and Hocevar is still trying to find his first truck victory.