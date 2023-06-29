With 10 races left in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, just five unclaimed spots remain in the 16-driver playoff field after Ross Chastain added his name to the list with a convincing win last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain joined William Byron (three), Kyle Busch (three), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Kyle Larson (two), Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on this year’s list of race-winners, with opportunities for everyone else remaining this Sunday at the Chicago Street Course, along with Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Pocono Raceway (July 23), Richmond Raceway (July 30), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Aug. 13), Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20) and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 26) left on the slate before the postseason begins.

While the list of 11 winners thus far contains a mixture of notable names and an upset winner or two, so, too, does the list of those who have not won yet this season feature drivers of varying notoriety.

A couple drivers who fit both sides of that bill are surely licking their chops as the Cup Series prepares to tackle its first-ever street course race on Sunday.

On the one hand is the series’ 2020 champion, preeminent superstar and active twisty-track king, Chase Elliott. And on the other is another master of left- and right-hand turns and a two-time winner, A.J. Allmendinger.

For Elliott, it’s nominally a shock that the perennial title favorite isn’t already qualified for the playoffs, but less so considering the topsy-turvy nature of his 2023 season to date.

Elliott has been on the sidelines for seven of 17 races so far this season, sitting out six straight events (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Atlanta, Circuit of The Americas, Richmond and the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track) after suffering a broken leg in a snowboarding accident before later being subjected to an embarrassing one-race suspension at Gateway Motorsports Park after intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.

All of this has kept Elliott from finding any rhythm in this, his eighth full-time Cup season for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

His time actually spent on track has been mostly good, with four top fives and six top 10s in 10 races, along with an 11th-place effort at Dover Motor Speedway and a 12th at Talladega Superspeedway to put him inside the top dozen in all but two starts this season. But the missed races still have him 25th in the points, 64 markers outside the top 16 and quite possibly in need of a win if he hopes to qualify for the postseason.

The good news is Elliott has seven career road course wins, including two at the Charlotte road course, two at Watkins Glen, one at COTA, one at the Daytona road course and one at Road America. Elliott also is strong at new additions to the Cup schedule, winning the first-ever Cup races at COTA and the Daytona road course and the first at Road America in 65 years. He also finished fourth at the inaugural Indianapolis road course race, sixth in the first-ever Charlotte road course race and 10th in the first trip to Bristol dirt, meaning new-look facilities — particularly road courses — bring out the best in him.

Like Elliott, Allmendinger is in the conversation every time the Cup Series heads to a road course. Seven of his 16 career top fives and 17 of his 71 all-time top 10s have come on the road courses, along with both of his wins — at Watkins Glen in 2014 and at the Indianapolis road course in 2021. Allmendinger also has 11 road course wins in the Xfinity Series and a 24 Hours of Daytona sports car road course victory under his belt.

But here’s where Allmendinger’s accolades go a step further in respect to this weekend’s Chicago Street Course race.

He claimed five Champ Car World Series wins in 2006 before his transition from open-wheel racing to NASCAR, with two of those on permanent road courses at Road America and Portland International Raceway, two on street courses in Denver and Toronto and one on a temporary course at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

That experience and success definitely gives the driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet a leg up on the competition this weekend.