COLUMN: From tragedy to triumph, Helton has made his mark

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Little Bristol has long had a big influence on the upper levels of NASCAR.

In addition to Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bristol area connection has included racers, crewmen, officials, team owners and media members.

One man has set the pace.

Over nearly five decades, Bristol, Virginia, native Mike Helton has held a variety of leadership roles.

In his role as NASCAR president, Helton emerged as one of the most recognizable and trusted faces in motorsports.

It was Helton who had the brutal task of announcing to the world that Dale Earnhardt had died following a crash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2001.

“We’ve lost Dale Earnhardt,” said Helton in a press conference that topped national newscasts and changed the sport forever.

Last week, the NASCAR Hall of Fame honored Helton with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

To outsiders and misbehaving drivers, Helton can be intimidating. With his large build, booming voice and prominent mustache, Helton commands respect. A popular Twitter account was even created in recognition of the Helton mustache.

To folks in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Helton is still remembered as the class president at John Battle, sports director at historic Bristol radio station WOPI, and a high school football official.

In interviews with local media, Helton has always displayed a dry wit, along with keen insight on the broader sports landscape and pride in his home town.

Helton, who now serves as the vice chairman of NASCAR, spearheaded the successful campaign on driver safety following the death of Earnhardt. He helped shaped NASCAR in many other ways.

The pipeline from far Southwest Virginia to the NASCAR epicenter in Daytona Beach has also featured Kevin Triplett. A former football player at Clintwood High School and sports writer for the Bristol Herald Courier, Triplett held several high-profile jobs including NASCAR director of operations.

Matt Yocum, who was an original member of the FOX NASCAR broadcasting team, formerly worked at Bristol’s WCYB-TV.

The list of Bristol all-stars runs much deeper, but Helton is the leader of the Bristol gang for good reason.

Operating on one of the most demanding stages in motorsports and enforcing rules against ultimate tough guys like Earnhardt, this former accounting major at King University has been a voice of calm, integrity and progress.